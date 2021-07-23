HeroNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. HeroNode has a market cap of $181,519.94 and approximately $61.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

