Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $71,688.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00100212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.22 or 1.00172525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

