Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,873 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Hess worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

