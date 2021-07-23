Hifi Finance (MFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $92.34 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $78.44 million and approximately $92.34 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance

