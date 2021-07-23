Hill-Rom (HRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.