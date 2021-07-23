HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of HNI worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

