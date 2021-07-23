Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOC. Barclays decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

HOC opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £781.09 million and a PE ratio of 72.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

