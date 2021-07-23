Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after buying an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after buying an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 6,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

