Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

HEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 93,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

