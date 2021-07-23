Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

