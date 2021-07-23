Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 16,031 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $206,099,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

