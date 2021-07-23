Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 68,914 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

