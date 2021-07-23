Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 7,265 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,760,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

