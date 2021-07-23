Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 163,388 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.15% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,629,000.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

