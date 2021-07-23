Holocene Advisors LP Buys 10,337 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Brady worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brady by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brady by 31.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,466,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

