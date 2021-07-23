Holocene Advisors LP Buys 30,488 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

