Holocene Advisors LP Buys 7,241 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

