Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 35,417 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.