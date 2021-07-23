Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 95,095 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.98 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

