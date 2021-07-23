Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 87.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Bankshares by 92.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.