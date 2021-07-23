Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,698 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 538,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 399,620 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPM stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $456.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.