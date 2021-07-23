Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,690,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,055,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 251.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,299,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.