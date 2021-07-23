Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,629 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Switch worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

