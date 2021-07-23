Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 701.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Science Applications International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $87.08 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

