Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,010 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

