Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

