Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.17 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

HCSG opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.