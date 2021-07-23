Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 317.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.