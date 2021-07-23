Holocene Advisors LP Invests $2.38 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

