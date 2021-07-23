Holocene Advisors LP Invests $2.85 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $103.55 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

