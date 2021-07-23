Holocene Advisors LP Invests $2.89 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

