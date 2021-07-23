Holocene Advisors LP Invests $3.14 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

