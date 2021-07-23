Holocene Advisors LP Invests $3.14 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

