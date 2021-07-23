Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 37,867 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.