Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 58,005 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

