Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $61.97 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -134.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.