Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 31,176 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.89 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

