Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of CVR Energy worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

