Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 731.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KMPR stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

