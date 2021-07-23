Holocene Advisors LP Sells 3,214 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.