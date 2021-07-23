Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.55 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

