Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.