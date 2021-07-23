Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TMX stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

