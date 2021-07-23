Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Home Bancorp worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $319.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

