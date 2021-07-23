Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 974,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,077. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

