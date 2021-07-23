Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 974,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,077. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76.
In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
