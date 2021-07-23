Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) received a C$47.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.14.

HCG traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,993. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.28.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6407756 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

