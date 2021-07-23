Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HFBL opened at $19.75 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

