Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

