Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Tops $23.88 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Homeros has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

