Homrich & Berg Invests $1.48 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

